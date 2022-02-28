Is Harley-Davidson (HOG) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Harley-Davidson (HOG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Harley-Davidson is one of 126 individual stocks in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #14 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Harley-Davidson is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HOG's full-year earnings has moved 11% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that HOG has returned about 8.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -18.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Harley-Davidson is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

One other Auto-Tires-Trucks stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Stellantis (STLA). The stock is up 2.1% year-to-date.

For Stellantis, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 9.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Harley-Davidson belongs to the Automotive - Domestic industry, which includes 25 individual stocks and currently sits at #102 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 23.1% so far this year, so HOG is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Stellantis falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 26 stocks and is ranked #178. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -7.2%.

Going forward, investors interested in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to pay close attention to Harley-Davidson and Stellantis as they could maintain their solid performance.

