Is Hanmi Financial (HAFC) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Hanmi Financial (HAFC). HAFC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.36 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 10.63. HAFC's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.01 and as low as 7.69, with a median of 9.33, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is HAFC's P/B ratio of 1.23. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. HAFC's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.78. Over the past 12 months, HAFC's P/B has been as high as 1.34 and as low as 0.91, with a median of 1.17.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. HAFC has a P/S ratio of 2.71. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.93.

Finally, investors should note that HAFC has a P/CF ratio of 6.12. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 11.09. Over the past 52 weeks, HAFC's P/CF has been as high as 7.99 and as low as 5.34, with a median of 6.51.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Hanmi Financial's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, HAFC looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.



