Is Hanger (HNGR) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Hanger (HNGR). HNGR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. HNGR has a P/S ratio of 0.73. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.87.

Finally, our model also underscores that HNGR has a P/CF ratio of 13.52. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.35. Over the past year, HNGR's P/CF has been as high as 16.53 and as low as 6.84, with a median of 12.54.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Hanger is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HNGR sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

