Is HanesBrands (HBI) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. HanesBrands (HBI) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

HanesBrands is one of 276 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. HanesBrands is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HBI's full-year earnings has moved 4% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, HBI has returned 3.8% so far this year. In comparison, Consumer Discretionary companies have returned an average of 0.4%. This means that HanesBrands is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Hilton Grand Vacations (HGV). The stock is up 3.6% year-to-date.

For Hilton Grand Vacations, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 37.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, HanesBrands belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 20 individual stocks and currently sits at #65 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, meaning that HBI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Hilton Grand Vacations, however, belongs to the Hotels and Motels industry. Currently, this 15-stock industry is ranked #65. The industry has moved +1% so far this year.

HanesBrands and Hilton Grand Vacations could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.