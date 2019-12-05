Is Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Finance stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Hallmark Financial Services is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 842 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. HALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HALL's full-year earnings has moved 2.46% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, HALL has returned 72.87% so far this year. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of 17.21%. As we can see, Hallmark Financial Services is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Breaking things down more, HALL is a member of the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, which includes 42 individual companies and currently sits at #162 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9.28% so far this year, so HALL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to HALL as it looks to continue its solid performance.

