Is Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

The Finance group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Hallmark Financial Services (HALL) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Hallmark Financial Services is a member of our Finance group, which includes 855 different companies and currently sits at #6 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. HALL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HALL's full-year earnings has moved 5.56% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HALL has moved about 76.33% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 14.04% on average. This means that Hallmark Financial Services is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, HALL belongs to the Insurance - Property and Casualty industry, a group that includes 42 individual stocks and currently sits at #34 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has gained an average of 7.33% so far this year, meaning that HALL is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

HALL will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

