Is Halliburton (HAL) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Halliburton (HAL) is a stock many investors are watching right now. HAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10, which compares to its industry's average of 11.68. HAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.43 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 12.66, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.23. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. HAL's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.34. Over the last 12 months, HAL's PEG has been as high as 0.31 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.27.

Another great Oil and Gas - Field Services stock you could consider is Liberty Energy (LBRT), which is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Shares of Liberty Energy are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 3.76 and a PEG ratio of 0.65 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 11.68 and 0.34, respectively.

Over the last 12 months, LBRT's P/E has been as high as 94.40, as low as 3.32, with a median of 5.83, and its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.81, as low as 0.57, with a median of 0.74.

Liberty Energy sports a P/B ratio of 1.56 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.31. In the past 52 weeks, LBRT's P/B has been as high as 2.84, as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.98.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Halliburton and Liberty Energy are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, HAL and LBRT sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Halliburton Company (HAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Liberty Energy Inc. (LBRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.