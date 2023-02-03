Is Halliburton (HAL) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Halliburton (HAL). HAL is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.99, which compares to its industry's average of 13.95. Over the past year, HAL's Forward P/E has been as high as 20.43 and as low as 9.08, with a median of 13.40.

Investors will also notice that HAL has a PEG ratio of 0.30. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. HAL's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.36. Over the past 52 weeks, HAL's PEG has been as high as 0.31 and as low as 0.30, with a median of 0.30.

Another great Oil and Gas - Field Services stock you could consider is ProPetro Holding (PUMP), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

ProPetro Holding sports a P/B ratio of 1.34 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.70. In the past 52 weeks, PUMP's P/B has been as high as 1.99, as low as 0.94, with a median of 1.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Halliburton and ProPetro Holding's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that HAL and PUMP is an impressive value stock right now.

