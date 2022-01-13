Is Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Using Too Much Debt?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more frequent (but still costly) occurrence is where a company must issue shares at bargain-basement prices, permanently diluting shareholders, just to shore up its balance sheet. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. When we think about a company's use of debt, we first look at cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Hain Celestial Group Carry?

As you can see below, at the end of September 2021, Hain Celestial Group had US$345.3m of debt, up from US$289.8m a year ago. Click the image for more detail. However, because it has a cash reserve of US$29.0m, its net debt is less, at about US$316.3m.

How Strong Is Hain Celestial Group's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Hain Celestial Group had liabilities of US$296.4m due within 12 months, and liabilities of US$497.1m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$29.0m as well as receivables valued at US$181.0m due within 12 months. So it has liabilities totalling US$583.5m more than its cash and near-term receivables, combined.

Since publicly traded Hain Celestial Group shares are worth a total of US$3.76b, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. However, we do think it is worth keeping an eye on its balance sheet strength, as it may change over time.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). The advantage of this approach is that we take into account both the absolute quantum of debt (with net debt to EBITDA) and the actual interest expenses associated with that debt (with its interest cover ratio).

Hain Celestial Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 1.4. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 36.1 times the size. So you could argue it is no more threatened by its debt than an elephant is by a mouse. And we also note warmly that Hain Celestial Group grew its EBIT by 15% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Hain Celestial Group can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. During the last three years, Hain Celestial Group produced sturdy free cash flow equating to 62% of its EBIT, about what we'd expect. This free cash flow puts the company in a good position to pay down debt, when appropriate.

Our View

Hain Celestial Group's interest cover suggests it can handle its debt as easily as Cristiano Ronaldo could score a goal against an under 14's goalkeeper. And we also thought its EBIT growth rate was a positive. Taking all this data into account, it seems to us that Hain Celestial Group takes a pretty sensible approach to debt. That means they are taking on a bit more risk, in the hope of boosting shareholder returns. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Hain Celestial Group you should be aware of.

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

