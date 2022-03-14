Is Hackett Group (HCKT) Stock Outpacing Its Business Services Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Hackett Group (HCKT) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Business Services sector should help us answer this question.

Hackett Group is a member of our Business Services group, which includes 306 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Hackett Group is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for HCKT's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

According to our latest data, HCKT has moved about 0.5% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Business Services stocks have lost an average of 20.2%. This shows that Hackett Group is outperforming its peers so far this year.

International Money Express (IMXI) is another Business Services stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 12.7%.

For International Money Express, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Hackett Group is a member of the Consulting Services industry, which includes 15 individual companies and currently sits at #54 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 22.8% this year, meaning that HCKT is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, International Money Express belongs to the Financial Transaction Services industry. This 39-stock industry is currently ranked #223. The industry has moved -11.1% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track Hackett Group and International Money Express. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.