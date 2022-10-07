Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) Outperforming Other Oils-Energy Stocks This Year?

The Oils-Energy group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Gulfport Energy (GPOR) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Gulfport Energy is a member of our Oils-Energy group, which includes 254 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Gulfport Energy is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPOR's full-year earnings has moved 15.8% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GPOR has gained about 34.6% so far this year. At the same time, Oils-Energy stocks have gained an average of 31.7%. This shows that Gulfport Energy is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Oils-Energy stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Exterran (EXTN). The stock has returned 67.8% year-to-date.

For Exterran, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 12.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Gulfport Energy belongs to the Oil and Gas - Exploration and Production - United States industry, which includes 41 individual stocks and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 52.5% so far this year, so GPOR is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Exterran belongs to the Oil and Gas - Mechanical and and Equipment industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #28. The industry has moved +5.8% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Oils-Energy stocks should continue to track Gulfport Energy and Exterran. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





