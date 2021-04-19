Is Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Weighed On By Its Debt Load?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) makes use of debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

What Is Gulf Island Fabrication's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2020 Gulf Island Fabrication had US$10.0m of debt, an increase on none, over one year. However, it does have US$51.2m in cash offsetting this, leading to net cash of US$41.2m.

A Look At Gulf Island Fabrication's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gulf Island Fabrication had liabilities of US$98.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$6.57m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$51.2m in cash and US$82.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast US$29.1m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Gulf Island Fabrication's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Gulf Island Fabrication has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Gulf Island Fabrication will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Over 12 months, Gulf Island Fabrication made a loss at the EBIT level, and saw its revenue drop to US$251m, which is a fall of 17%. That's not what we would hope to see.

So How Risky Is Gulf Island Fabrication?

By their very nature companies that are losing money are more risky than those with a long history of profitability. And we do note that Gulf Island Fabrication had an earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) loss, over the last year. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$30m of cash and made a loss of US$27m. But the saving grace is the US$41.2m on the balance sheet. That kitty means the company can keep spending for growth for at least two years, at current rates. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But ultimately, every company can contain risks that exist outside of the balance sheet. For example, we've discovered 2 warning signs for Gulf Island Fabrication (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

