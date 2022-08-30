Is Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Using Debt Sensibly?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We can see that Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) does use debt in its business. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

What Risk Does Debt Bring?

Generally speaking, debt only becomes a real problem when a company can't easily pay it off, either by raising capital or with its own cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Gulf Island Fabrication Carry?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that Gulf Island Fabrication had US$2.20m of debt in June 2022, down from US$10.0m, one year before. However, its balance sheet shows it holds US$39.1m in cash, so it actually has US$36.9m net cash. NasdaqGS:GIFI Debt to Equity History August 30th 2022

How Strong Is Gulf Island Fabrication's Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Gulf Island Fabrication had liabilities of US$31.4m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$1.30m due beyond that. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of US$39.1m as well as receivables valued at US$32.0m due within 12 months. So it can boast US$38.5m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This luscious liquidity implies that Gulf Island Fabrication's balance sheet is sturdy like a giant sequoia tree. Having regard to this fact, we think its balance sheet is as strong as an ox. Simply put, the fact that Gulf Island Fabrication has more cash than debt is arguably a good indication that it can manage its debt safely. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Gulf Island Fabrication's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you want to see what the professionals think, you might find this free report on analyst profit forecasts to be interesting.

In the last year Gulf Island Fabrication wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 14%, to US$110m. We usually like to see faster growth from unprofitable companies, but each to their own.

So How Risky Is Gulf Island Fabrication?

We have no doubt that loss making companies are, in general, riskier than profitable ones. And the fact is that over the last twelve months Gulf Island Fabrication lost money at the earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) line. Indeed, in that time it burnt through US$28m of cash and made a loss of US$5.3m. But the saving grace is the US$36.9m on the balance sheet. That means it could keep spending at its current rate for more than two years. Even though its balance sheet seems sufficiently liquid, debt always makes us a little nervous if a company doesn't produce free cash flow regularly. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. To that end, you should be aware of the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Gulf Island Fabrication .

Of course, if you're the type of investor who prefers buying stocks without the burden of debt, then don't hesitate to discover our exclusive list of net cash growth stocks, today.

