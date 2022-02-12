Is Guess', Inc.'s (NYSE:GES) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Guess' (NYSE:GES) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 5.8% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Guess''s ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Guess' is:

27% = US$181m ÷ US$663m (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Guess''s Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

First thing first, we like that Guess' has an impressive ROE. Even when compared to the industry average of 31% the company's ROE is pretty decent. So, Guess''s moderate 18% growth over the past five years was probably backed by the high ROE.

Next, on comparing Guess''s net income growth with the industry, we found that the company's reported growth is similar to the industry average growth rate of 18% in the same period.

NYSE:GES Past Earnings Growth February 12th 2022

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Has the market priced in the future outlook for GES? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Guess' Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Guess''s three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 17% (implying that it retains 83% of its income), which is on the lower side, so it seems like the management is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business.

Additionally, Guess' has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Looking at the current analyst consensus data, we can see that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 25% over the next three years.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Guess''s performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. We also studied the latest analyst forecasts and found that the company's earnings growth is expected be similar to its current growth rate. Are these analysts expectations based on the broad expectations for the industry, or on the company's fundamentals? Click here to be taken to our analyst's forecasts page for the company.

