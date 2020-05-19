Is Guess (GES) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Guess (GES). GES is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.54, which compares to its industry's average of 21.84. Over the past year, GES's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.42 and as low as 2.65, with a median of 11.53.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GES has a P/S ratio of 0.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.38.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Guess is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GES feels like a great value stock at the moment.

