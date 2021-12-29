Is Guess (GES) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Discretionary Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Guess (GES) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Guess is a member of our Consumer Discretionary group, which includes 274 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Guess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES' full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Our latest available data shows that GES has returned about 3.9% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Consumer Discretionary group have lost about 10.3% on average. This shows that Guess is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Consumer Discretionary stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Under Armour (UAA). The stock is up 21.9% year-to-date.

In Under Armour's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 37.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual stocks and currently sits at #43 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.8% so far this year, so GES is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Under Armour is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Guess and Under Armour as they could maintain their solid performance.

