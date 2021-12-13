Is Guess (GES) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Consumer Discretionary stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Guess (GES) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Discretionary peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Guess is one of 274 companies in the Consumer Discretionary group. The Consumer Discretionary group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Guess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES' full-year earnings has moved 8.7% higher within the past quarter. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GES has returned 6.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 11.3%. This shows that Guess is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Jakks Pacific (JAKK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 89.6%.

In Jakks Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 475% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Guess belongs to the Textile - Apparel industry, a group that includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #26 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 16.9% so far this year, so GES is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Jakks Pacific belongs to the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. This 7-stock industry is currently ranked #68. The industry has moved -22.4% year to date.

Investors interested in the Consumer Discretionary sector may want to keep a close eye on Guess and Jakks Pacific as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Investor Alert: Legal Marijuana Looking for big gains?

Now is the time to get in on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $13.5 billion in 2021 to an expected $70.6 billion by 2028.

After a clean sweep of 6 election referendums in 5 states, pot is now legal in 36 states plus D.C. Federal legalization is expected soon and that could kick start an even greater bonanza for investors. Zacks Investment Research has recently closed pot stocks that have shot up as high as +147.0%.

You’re invited to immediately check out Zacks’ Marijuana Moneymakers: An Investor’s Guide. It features a timely Watch List of pot stocks and ETFs with exceptional growth potential.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.