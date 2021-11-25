Is Guess (GES) Outperforming Other Consumer Discretionary Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Guess (GES) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Consumer Discretionary sector should help us answer this question.

Guess is one of 273 individual stocks in the Consumer Discretionary sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Guess is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GES' full-year earnings has moved 6.1% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the most recent data, GES has returned 4.9% so far this year. At the same time, Consumer Discretionary stocks have lost an average of 7.5%. This means that Guess is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Consumer Discretionary sector, Jakks Pacific (JAKK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 133.3%.

In Jakks Pacific's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 475% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Guess is a member of the Textile - Apparel industry, which includes 22 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 24.1% so far this year, so GES is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

In contrast, Jakks Pacific falls under the Toys - Games - Hobbies industry. Currently, this industry has 7 stocks and is ranked #86. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -21.1%.

Going forward, investors interested in Consumer Discretionary stocks should continue to pay close attention to Guess and Jakks Pacific as they could maintain their solid performance.

