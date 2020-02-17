Is Guardant Health (GH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Guardant Health (GH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Guardant Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 901 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 3.82% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GH has moved about 7.88% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Medical companies have returned an average of 2.27%. This shows that Guardant Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, GH is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 385 individual companies and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 0.69% so far this year, so GH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.