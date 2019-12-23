Is Guardant Health (GH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Guardant Health (GH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GH and the rest of the Medical group's stocks.

Guardant Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 30.24% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GH has returned about 120.22% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 11.02% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Guardant Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GH belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 374 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.18% so far this year, so GH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

GH will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

