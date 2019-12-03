Is Guardant Health (GH) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Guardant Health (GH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Medical sector should help us answer this question.

Guardant Health is a member of the Medical sector. This group includes 883 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 30.24% higher. This means that analyst sentiment is stronger and the stock's earnings outlook is improving.

Based on the most recent data, GH has returned 96.43% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 6.62% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Guardant Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GH belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 374 individual stocks and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 5.42% so far this year, so GH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

