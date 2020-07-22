Is Guardant Health (GH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Medical space have likely heard of Guardant Health (GH), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Guardant Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 903 different companies and currently sits at #5 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 7.08% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that GH has returned about 4.12% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have gained an average of 2.65%. As we can see, Guardant Health is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Looking more specifically, GH belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 393 individual stocks and currently sits at #89 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 10.46% so far this year, so GH is slightly underperforming its industry this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

