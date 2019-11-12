Is Guardant Health (GH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Medical stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Guardant Health (GH) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Guardant Health is a member of our Medical group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #1 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 30.24% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GH has returned about 94.12% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 3.50% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that Guardant Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, GH is a member of the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 376 individual companies and currently sits at #56 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 1.78% so far this year, so GH is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Investors with an interest in Medical stocks should continue to track GH. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

