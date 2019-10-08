Is Guardant Health (GH) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Guardant Health (GH) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Guardant Health is one of 889 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #2 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GH's full-year earnings has moved 14.24% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GH has gained about 61.72% so far this year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 1.78%. This shows that Guardant Health is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Looking more specifically, GH belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 377 individual stocks and currently sits at #81 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 7.92% this year, meaning that GH is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GH as it looks to continue its solid performance.

