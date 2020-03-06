Is GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Business Services stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Business Services peers, we might be able to answer that question.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is one of 189 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #7 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. GSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSX's full-year earnings has moved 9.72% higher within the past quarter. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that GSX has returned about 94.42% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -2.79% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Looking more specifically, GSX belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 54 individual stocks and currently sits at #72 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 3.19% so far this year, so GSX is performing better in this area.

Going forward, investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to GSX as it looks to continue its solid performance.

