Is GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is one of 194 companies in the Business Services group. The Business Services group currently sits at #7 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past three months, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSX's full-year earnings has moved 16.46% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, GSX has gained about 54.99% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -8.27% on a year-to-date basis. This shows that GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Breaking things down more, GSX is a member of the Technology Services industry, which includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #62 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 1.63% so far this year, so GSX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track GSX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

