Is GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Business Services space have likely heard of GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GSX and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is a member of the Business Services sector. This group includes 194 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. GSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSX's full-year earnings has moved 10.53% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GSX has moved about 74.43% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Business Services group have lost about 12.42% on average. This shows that GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is outperforming its peers so far this year.

To break things down more, GSX belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #58 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 5.50% so far this year, meaning that GSX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

GSX will likely be looking to continue its solid performance, so investors interested in Business Services stocks should continue to pay close attention to the company.

