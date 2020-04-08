Is GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) Outperforming Other Business Services Stocks This Year?

The Business Services group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored (GSX) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GSX and the rest of the Business Services group's stocks.

GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is one of 194 individual stocks in the Business Services sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. GSX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSX's full-year earnings has moved 19.44% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, GSX has moved about 48.44% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, the Business Services sector has returned an average of -18.18% on a year-to-date basis. This means that GSX Techedu Inc. Unsponsored is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

To break things down more, GSX belongs to the Technology Services industry, a group that includes 61 individual companies and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 14.60% so far this year, so GSX is performing better in this area.

Investors with an interest in Business Services stocks should continue to track GSX. The stock will be looking to continue its solid performance.

