Is GSK PLC Sponsored ADR (GSK) Stock Outpacing Its Medical Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Medical stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is GSK (GSK) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

GSK is one of 1089 companies in the Medical group. The Medical group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GSK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GSK's full-year earnings has moved 3.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GSK has returned about 4.1% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Medical stocks have lost an average of 6.7%. This means that GSK is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Medical stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD). The stock is up 42% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Acadia Pharmaceuticals' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 19.1%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, GSK belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, a group that includes 528 individual stocks and currently sits at #47 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 20.1% so far this year, so GSK is performing better in this area. Acadia Pharmaceuticals is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to GSK and Acadia Pharmaceuticals as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.