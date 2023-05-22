Is Grupo Televisa (TV) a Great Value Stock Right Now?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Grupo Televisa (TV). TV is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 19.60 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 24.58. Over the past 52 weeks, TV's Forward P/E has been as high as 57.61 and as low as 14.30, with a median of 34.15.

TV is also sporting a PEG ratio of 2.81. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. TV's industry currently sports an average PEG of 3.26. Over the past 52 weeks, TV's PEG has been as high as 5.89 and as low as 1.67, with a median of 2.83.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that TV has a P/CF ratio of 3.96. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 9.64. Over the past year, TV's P/CF has been as high as 4.44 and as low as 0.64, with a median of 0.97.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Grupo Televisa is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, TV sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

