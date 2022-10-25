Is Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Santander Mexico (BSMX) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Finance peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Santander Mexico is a member of our Finance group, which includes 887 different companies and currently sits at #3 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Santander Mexico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSMX's full-year earnings has moved 8.4% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

According to our latest data, BSMX has moved about 1.6% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have lost about 17.9% on average. This means that Santander Mexico is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Citizens Financial Services (CZFS) is another Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 9.1%.

Over the past three months, Citizens Financial Services' consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 0.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Santander Mexico is a member of the Banks - Foreign industry, which includes 68 individual companies and currently sits at #96 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 10.2% so far this year, so BSMX is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Citizens Financial Services belongs to the Banks - Northeast industry. This 88-stock industry is currently ranked #15. The industry has moved -15.7% year to date.

Santander Mexico and Citizens Financial Services could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Finance stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





