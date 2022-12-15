Is Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico (BSMX) Outperforming Other Finance Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Santander Mexico (BSMX) one of those stocks right now? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Santander Mexico is one of 884 companies in the Finance group. The Finance group currently sits at #1 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Santander Mexico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for BSMX's full-year earnings has moved 12.6% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, BSMX has moved about 7.1% on a year-to-date basis. In comparison, Finance companies have returned an average of -12.5%. This means that Santander Mexico is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

One other Finance stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is BOC Hong Kong Ltd. (BHKLY). The stock is up 1.6% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, BOC Hong Kong Ltd.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.2%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Santander Mexico belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 67 individual stocks and currently sits at #30 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 4.8% so far this year, meaning that BSMX is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. BOC Hong Kong Ltd. is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Santander Mexico and BOC Hong Kong Ltd. as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

