Is Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Finance stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Grupo Financiero Galicia (GGAL) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Finance sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Financiero Galicia is a member of the Finance sector. This group includes 857 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Financiero Galicia is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GGAL's full-year earnings has moved 9000% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, GGAL has gained about 23.3% so far this year. Meanwhile, stocks in the Finance group have gained about 19.8% on average. This means that Grupo Financiero Galicia is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Finance stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is First Internet Bancorp (INBK). The stock has returned 35.2% year-to-date.

In First Internet Bancorp's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Financiero Galicia belongs to the Banks - Foreign industry, a group that includes 69 individual companies and currently sits at #71 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 19.8% so far this year, so GGAL is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, First Internet Bancorp falls under the Banks - Northeast industry. Currently, this industry has 83 stocks and is ranked #94. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +0.3%.

Investors interested in the Finance sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Financiero Galicia and First Internet Bancorp as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2023. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (GGAL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Internet Bancorp (INBK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.