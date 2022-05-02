Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #2. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 5.6% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ASR has moved about 5.9% on a year-to-date basis. Meanwhile, stocks in the Transportation group have lost about 10% on average. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.5%.

For Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 20.1% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #148 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 13.4% so far this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #30. The industry has moved +24.4% so far this year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

