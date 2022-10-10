Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #6. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 14.6% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, ASR has moved about 1.1% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 23.6%. This shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is outperforming its peers so far this year.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is SFL Corporation (SFL). The stock is up 12.2% year-to-date.

For SFL Corporation, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 51.9% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #137 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 27.6% so far this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, SFL Corporation belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #82. The industry has moved +20.6% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and SFL Corporation. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.





