Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #5. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, ASR has returned 1.4% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -7.6%. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN). The stock has returned 35.1% year-to-date.

In Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.'s case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #75 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 13.1% so far this year, so ASR is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #64. The industry has moved +29.7% so far this year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

