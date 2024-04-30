Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) been one of those stocks this year? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is one of 132 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #9 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 1.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASR has returned about 21.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -1%. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Ryanair (RYAAY) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 4.9%.

Over the past three months, Ryanair's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.7%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 26 individual stocks and currently sits at #183 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 9.8% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Ryanair, however, belongs to the Transportation - Airline industry. Currently, this 32-stock industry is ranked #85. The industry has moved +17.7% so far this year.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Ryanair as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s an American AI company that’s riding low right now, but it has rounded up clients like BMW, GE, Dell Computer, and Bosch. It has prospects for not just doubling but quadrupling in the year to come. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYAAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.