Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Transportation peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #8. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 14.1% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that ASR has returned about 16.2% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -14.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Transportation sector, Covenant Logistics (CVLG), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 42.8%.

The consensus estimate for Covenant Logistics' current year EPS has increased 10.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual stocks and currently sits at #80 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 20.4% this year, meaning that ASR is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Covenant Logistics belongs to the Transportation - Truck industry. This 12-stock industry is currently ranked #96. The industry has moved -15.6% year to date.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Covenant Logistics could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S.A. de C.V. (ASR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (CVLG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.