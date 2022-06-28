Is Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 141 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #3. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ASR's full-year earnings has moved 10.2% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, ASR has returned 1.9% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 15.5%. This shows that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Kirby (KEX). The stock has returned 5.8% year-to-date.

For Kirby, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, which includes 30 individual stocks and currently sits at #63 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 15.4% so far this year, so ASR is performing better in this area.

Kirby, however, belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. Currently, this 43-stock industry is ranked #43. The industry has moved +25% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste and Kirby as they could maintain their solid performance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.