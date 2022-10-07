Is Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico (PAC) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

The Transportation group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (PAC) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is a member of the Transportation sector. This group includes 138 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #9. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for PAC's full-year earnings has moved 11.7% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

According to our latest data, PAC has moved about 2.4% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 21.8%. This means that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Tsakos Energy (TNP). The stock is up 116.2% year-to-date.

For Tsakos Energy, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 27.5% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico belongs to the Transportation - Services industry, a group that includes 29 individual companies and currently sits at #177 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have lost 26.1% this year, meaning that PAC is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Tsakos Energy belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry. This 41-stock industry is currently ranked #81. The industry has moved +20.6% year to date.

Investors interested in the Transportation sector may want to keep a close eye on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico and Tsakos Energy as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





This Little-Known Semiconductor Stock Could Be Your Portfolio’s Hedge Against Inflation

Everyone uses semiconductors. But only a small number of people know what they are and what they do. If you use a smartphone, computer, microwave, digital camera or refrigerator (and that’s just the tip of the iceberg), you have a need for semiconductors. That’s why their importance can’t be overstated and their disruption in the supply chain has such a global effect. But every cloud has a silver lining. Shockwaves to the international supply chain from the global pandemic have unearthed a tremendous opportunity for investors. And today, Zacks' leading stock strategist is revealing the one semiconductor stock that stands to gain the most in a new FREE report. It's yours at no cost and with no obligation.>>Yes, I Want to Help Protect My Portfolio During the Recession



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Grupo Aeroportuario Del Pacifico, S.A. de C.V. (PAC): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd (TNP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.