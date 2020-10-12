Is Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Group 1 Automotive (GPI). GPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.81. GPI's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.75 and as low as 2.64, with a median of 8.16, all within the past year.

GPI is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.80. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GPI's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.83. Within the past year, GPI's PEG has been as high as 4.33 and as low as 0.52, with a median of 1.52.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. GPI has a P/S ratio of 0.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.33.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that GPI has a P/CF ratio of 10.51. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. GPI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.41. Within the past 12 months, GPI's P/CF has been as high as 10.51 and as low as 2.43, with a median of 7.26.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Group 1 Automotive is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, GPI sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.