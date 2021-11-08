Is Group 1 Automotive (GPI) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year?

Investors focused on the Retail-Wholesale space have likely heard of Group 1 Automotive (GPI), but is the stock performing well in comparison to the rest of its sector peers? One simple way to answer this question is to take a look at the year-to-date performance of GPI and the rest of the Retail-Wholesale group's stocks.

Group 1 Automotive is one of 221 individual stocks in the Retail-Wholesale sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. GPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GPI's full-year earnings has moved 7.68% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, GPI has returned 50.22% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Retail-Wholesale sector has returned an average of -2.81% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Group 1 Automotive is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Breaking things down more, GPI is a member of the Automotive - Retail and Whole Sales industry, which includes 9 individual companies and currently sits at #19 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 45.91% this year, meaning that GPI is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

Going forward, investors interested in Retail-Wholesale stocks should continue to pay close attention to GPI as it looks to continue its solid performance.

