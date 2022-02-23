Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is a member of our Transportation group, which includes 140 different companies and currently sits at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 7.9% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, GRIN has gained about 26.7% so far this year. In comparison, Transportation companies have returned an average of -4.5%. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Matson (MATX) is another Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 13.7%.

Over the past three months, Matson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 129.6%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 43 individual stocks and currently sits at #142 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 17.2% so far this year, so GRIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Matson, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #88. The industry has moved -9.3% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Transportation stocks should continue to track Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Matson. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks' 7 Best Stocks for Today

Experts extracted 7 stocks from the list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys that has beaten the market more than 2X over with a stunning average gain of +25.4% per year.

These 7 were selected because of their superior potential for immediate breakout.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.