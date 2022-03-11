Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) Outperforming Other Transportation Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Transportation stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) been one of those stocks this year? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is one of 140 individual stocks in the Transportation sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #4 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 9.9% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the most recent data, GRIN has returned 35.1% so far this year. At the same time, Transportation stocks have lost an average of 5.1%. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

One other Transportation stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year is Matson (MATX). The stock is up 18.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Matson's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 149.9%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is a member of the Transportation - Shipping industry, which includes 43 individual companies and currently sits at #83 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 27.5% so far this year, so GRIN is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Matson, however, belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. Currently, this 30-stock industry is ranked #54. The industry has moved -13.7% so far this year.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Matson as they could maintain their solid performance.

