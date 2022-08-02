Is Grindrod Shipping (GRIN) Stock Outpacing Its Transportation Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Transportation stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Is Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (GRIN) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Transportation sector should help us answer this question.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is one of 143 companies in the Transportation group. The Transportation group currently sits at #2 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GRIN's full-year earnings has moved 1.2% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GRIN has returned about 2.6% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Transportation sector has returned an average of -9.4% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Transportation stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Matson (MATX). The stock has returned 1.4% year-to-date.

The consensus estimate for Matson's current year EPS has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. belongs to the Transportation - Shipping industry, a group that includes 46 individual companies and currently sits at #59 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 28.2% so far this year, so GRIN is slightly underperforming its industry in this area.

On the other hand, Matson belongs to the Transportation - Services industry. This 28-stock industry is currently ranked #38. The industry has moved -9.6% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Transportation stocks should continue to pay close attention to Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. and Matson as they could maintain their solid performance.

Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.