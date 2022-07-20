Is Greif (GEF) Stock Undervalued Right Now?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Greif (GEF). GEF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 8.99, which compares to its industry's average of 11.74. Over the past 52 weeks, GEF's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.92 and as low as 8.15, with a median of 9.79.

Investors should also note that GEF holds a PEG ratio of 0.90. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GEF's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.23. Within the past year, GEF's PEG has been as high as 1.29 and as low as 0.81, with a median of 0.98.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. GEF has a P/S ratio of 0.51. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) may be another strong Containers - Paper and Packaging stock to add to your shortlist. GPK is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 8.97, and its PEG ratio is 0.36. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 11.74 and 1.23.

Over the past year, GPK's P/E has been as high as 17.63, as low as 8.59, with a median of 10.25; its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.71, as low as 0.34, with a median of 0.98 during the same time period.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company sports a P/B ratio of 3.20 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 7.99. In the past 52 weeks, GPK's P/B has been as high as 3.62, as low as 2.90, with a median of 3.28.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Greif and Graphic Packaging Holding Company are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, GEF and GPK feels like a great value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.