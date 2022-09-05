Is Greif (GEF) Stock Outpacing Its Industrial Products Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Has Greif (GEF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greif is one of 228 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #11 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different groups, measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the sector to gauge the strength of each group.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 23.4% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GEF has returned about 11.4% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Industrial Products sector has returned an average of -19.6% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Greif is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 81.8%.

In Hudson Technologies' case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

To break things down more, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #93 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, this group has lost an average of 3.7% so far this year, meaning that GEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

In contrast, Hudson Technologies falls under the Industrial Services industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #187. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -22.8%.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Greif and Hudson Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.







Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Greif, Inc. (GEF): Free Stock Analysis Report



Hudson Technologies, Inc. (HDSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.