Is Greif (GEF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greif (GEF) one of those stocks right now? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Industrial Products peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Greif is one of 220 individual stocks in the Industrial Products sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 4.7% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GEF has returned about 2.4% since the start of the calendar year. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 23.3%. This shows that Greif is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MRC Global (MRC). The stock has returned 24.1% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, MRC Global's consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.4%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 11 individual stocks and currently sits at #44 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has lost an average of 13.1% so far this year, so GEF is performing better in this area.

In contrast, MRC Global falls under the Steel - Pipe and Tube industry. Currently, this industry has 4 stocks and is ranked #2. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved +20.6%.

Greif and MRC Global could continue their solid performance, so investors interested in Industrial Products stocks should continue to pay close attention to these stocks.





Zacks Investment Research

