Is Greif (GEF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Is Greif (GEF) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Greif is one of 229 companies in the Industrial Products group. The Industrial Products group currently sits at #10 within the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 17.8% higher within the past quarter. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Our latest available data shows that GEF has returned about 19.8% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Industrial Products companies have returned an average of -12.3%. This shows that Greif is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Hudson Technologies (HDSN) is another Industrial Products stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 126.8%.

For Hudson Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 11.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Greif belongs to the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, a group that includes 12 individual stocks and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 3.3% this year, meaning that GEF is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns.

On the other hand, Hudson Technologies belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #193. The industry has moved -23.9% year to date.

Investors interested in the Industrial Products sector may want to keep a close eye on Greif and Hudson Technologies as they attempt to continue their solid performance.





