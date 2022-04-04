Is Greif (GEF) Outperforming Other Industrial Products Stocks This Year?

For those looking to find strong Industrial Products stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Greif (GEF) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Industrial Products sector should help us answer this question.

Greif is a member of our Industrial Products group, which includes 230 different companies and currently sits at #8 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Greif is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEF's full-year earnings has moved 4.2% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

According to our latest data, GEF has moved about 5.2% on a year-to-date basis. At the same time, Industrial Products stocks have lost an average of 6.5%. This shows that Greif is outperforming its peers so far this year.

Another Industrial Products stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is MSC Industrial (MSM). The stock has returned 1.8% year-to-date.

For MSC Industrial, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 3.2% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Greif is a member of the Containers - Paper and Packaging industry, which includes 12 individual companies and currently sits at #103 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 0.8% so far this year, so GEF is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, MSC Industrial belongs to the Industrial Services industry. This 24-stock industry is currently ranked #94. The industry has moved -10.3% year to date.

Investors with an interest in Industrial Products stocks should continue to track Greif and MSC Industrial. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

